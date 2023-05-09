Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.99%

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) stock priced at $0.3889, up 5.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.3755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. CENN’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4234, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7951. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4151. Second resistance stands at $0.4298. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4496. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3806, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3608. The third support level lies at $0.3461 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.56 million, the company has a total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -16,420 K.