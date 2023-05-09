Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.08%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $1.29, down -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.1725 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has traded in a range of $0.91-$2.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.00%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.09 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2442, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4075. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3225. Second resistance stands at $1.3850. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. The third support level lies at $1.0475 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 578.44 million has total of 477,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,481 M in contrast with the sum of -96,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 709,160 K and last quarter income was 98,690 K.