Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) volume exceeds 0.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 08, 2023, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) trading session started at the price of $1.55, that was -13.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6062 and dropped to $0.92 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for ADD has been $0.65 – $7.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -18.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -251.40%. With a float of $8.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.61, operating margin of -477.62, and the pretax margin is -467.39.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 6.45%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -467.39 while generating a return on equity of -123.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 36.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.21

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

The latest stats from [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., ADD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was inferior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (ADD) raw stochastic average was set at 32.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9337, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1047. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6575. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9749. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3437. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9713, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6025. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2851.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Key Stats

There are 6,544K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.40 million. As of now, sales total 16,520 K while income totals -77,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,183 K while its last quarter net income were -2,144 K.