Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) plunged -1.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) stock priced at $9.21, down -1.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.32 and dropped to $9.145 before settling in for the closing price of $9.33. SBS’s price has ranged from $7.24 to $11.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.40%. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12299 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.30 in the near term. At $9.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.25 billion, the company has a total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,272 M while annual income is 604,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,128 M while its latest quarter income was 125,760 K.