Compass Inc. (COMP) last year’s performance of -51.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) stock priced at $2.49, up 6.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. COMP’s price has ranged from $1.84 to $6.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 74.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.20%. With a float of $406.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3191 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.21, operating margin of -8.62, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 2,980. In this transaction President, Customer Success of this company sold 1,116 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 6,464 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $13,890. This insider now owns 604 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.86 million, its volume of 4.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.71 in the near term. At $2.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.02 billion, the company has a total of 455,675K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,018 M while annual income is -601,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,107 M while its latest quarter income was -158,100 K.