Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) kicked off at the price of $0.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) stock priced at $0.1622, down -0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.1512 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. CNXA’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.13

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Looking closely at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1673, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3688. However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2129. Second resistance stands at $0.2409. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0953.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.53 million, the company has a total of 12,663K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,800 K while annual income is -18,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,202 K while its latest quarter income was -2,370 K.