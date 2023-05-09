ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 14.24%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.45, soaring 6.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.03 and dropped to $7.3504 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Within the past 52 weeks, WISH’s price has moved between $6.36 and $63.60.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.40%. With a float of $21.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.90 million.

In an organization with 886 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$3.8) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.10, a number that is poised to hit -3.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.73. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.20. Second resistance stands at $8.45. The third major resistance level sits at $8.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.09. The third support level lies at $6.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 187.94 million based on 23,143K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 571,000 K and income totals -384,000 K. The company made 123,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -110,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.