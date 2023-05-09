Coty Inc. (COTY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.04% last month.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.16, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $11.955 before settling in for the closing price of $12.10. Within the past 52 weeks, COTY’s price has moved between $5.90 and $12.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -7.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.60%. With a float of $351.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11012 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +5.26, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 760,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $7.56, making the entire transaction worth $755,970. This insider now owns 939,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.50% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Coty Inc. (COTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

The latest stats from [Coty Inc., COTY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.87 million was superior to 5.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.40. The third major resistance level sits at $12.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.81. The third support level lies at $11.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.96 billion based on 852,596K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,304 M and income totals 259,500 K. The company made 1,524 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 238,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.