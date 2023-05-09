Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) volume exceeds 1.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $0.238, down -9.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.247 and dropped to $0.182 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has traded in a range of $0.17-$15.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.90%. With a float of $132.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Looking closely at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9101, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4246. However, in the short run, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2427. Second resistance stands at $0.2773. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1777, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1473. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1127.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.07 million has total of 180,317K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 746,000 K in contrast with the sum of -355,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 192,900 K and last quarter income was -210,200 K.