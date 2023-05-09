DBGI (Digital Brands Group Inc.) climbed 22.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 22.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, DBGI’s price has moved between $0.71 and $27.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.30%. With a float of $5.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.75 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.58, operating margin of -114.47, and the pretax margin is -272.30.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -272.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -102.71

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.0492. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7367.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.85 million based on 1,528K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,970 K and income totals -38,040 K. The company made 3,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.