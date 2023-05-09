DCP Midstream LP (DCP) average volume reaches $1.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $41.44, up 0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.52 and dropped to $41.43 before settling in for the closing price of $41.49. Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has traded in a range of $26.44-$42.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 12.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 195.90%. With a float of $90.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.01, operating margin of +6.13, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +6.92 while generating a return on equity of 17.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to 61.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 85.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.54 in the near term. At $41.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.36.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.65 billion has total of 208,551K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,993 M in contrast with the sum of 1,052 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,030 M and last quarter income was 261,000 K.