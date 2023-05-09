Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) volume exceeds 0.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $123.00, up 6.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.025 and dropped to $122.52 before settling in for the closing price of $123.56. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has traded in a range of $60.50-$146.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.20%. With a float of $30.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.01, operating margin of -17.47, and the pretax margin is -15.87.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,383,485. In this transaction Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $138.35, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder sold 10,000 for $142.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,422,555. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -16.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.11.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 82.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.40 in the near term. At $140.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $147.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $113.39.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.24 billion has total of 40,636K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 369,500 K in contrast with the sum of -59,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,820 K and last quarter income was -13,930 K.