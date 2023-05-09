Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is expecting -5.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) stock priced at $44.03. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.45 and dropped to $43.355 before settling in for the closing price of $43.96. DT’s price has ranged from $29.41 to $48.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $194.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.16, operating margin of +8.75, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dynatrace Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 668,378. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 15,812 shares at a rate of $42.27, taking the stock ownership to the 120,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 4,972 for $43.49, making the entire transaction worth $216,252. This insider now owns 932,617 shares in total.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.64 while generating a return on equity of 4.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.01% during the next five years compared to 130.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynatrace Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Looking closely at Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Dynatrace Inc.’s (DT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.92. However, in the short run, Dynatrace Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.49. Second resistance stands at $45.02. The third major resistance level sits at $45.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.30.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.62 billion, the company has a total of 289,052K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 929,450 K while annual income is 52,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 297,460 K while its latest quarter income was 15,030 K.