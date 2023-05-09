Search
Shaun Noe
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last year’s performance of -99.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

May 08, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) trading session started at the price of $0.2734. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.2665 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for EJH has been $0.25 – $100.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9577, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.8776. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2912. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3023. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3147. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2677, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2553. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2442.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are 23,994K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.20 million. As of now, sales total 63,750 K while income totals -5,430 K.

A major move is in the offing as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) market cap hits 16.33 billion

Shaun Noe -
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $7.64, up 4.45% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.56% last month.

Steve Mayer -
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.73, soaring 8.82% from the previous trading...
Read more

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 214,200 K

Sana Meer -
On May 08, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) opened at $17.26, higher 0.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

