Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) 20 Days SMA touches -15.66%: The odds favor the bear

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $2.05, down -5.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has traded in a range of $0.95-$3.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.00%. With a float of $68.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 333 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -755.05, operating margin of -1196.32, and the pretax margin is -1281.87.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 99,166. In this transaction Director of this company bought 79,850 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 160,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 65,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $74,744. This insider now owns 403,727 shares in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1282.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s (EOSE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Looking closely at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s (EOSE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. However, in the short run, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.05. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.57.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 199.18 million has total of 114,481K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,920 K in contrast with the sum of -229,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,670 K and last quarter income was -56,610 K.