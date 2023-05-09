Search
Steve Mayer
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) 20 Days SMA touches -1.57%: The odds favor the bear

May 08, 2023, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) trading session started at the price of $12.74, that was -0.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.81 and dropped to $12.46 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. A 52-week range for ZGN has been $9.12 – $13.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 138.10%. With a float of $55.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.78 million.

The firm has a total of 6030 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.83, operating margin of +9.67, and the pretax margin is +6.77.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 76.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., ZGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.02. The third major resistance level sits at $13.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.19.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Key Stats

There are 50,310K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,588 M while income totals 54,240 K.

