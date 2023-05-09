Fastenal Company (FAST) plunged -0.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.50, plunging -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.59 and dropped to $53.85 before settling in for the closing price of $54.66. Within the past 52 weeks, FAST’s price has moved between $43.73 and $56.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.80%. With a float of $569.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $570.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20262 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.69, operating margin of +20.82, and the pretax margin is +20.63.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Industrial Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 798,640. In this transaction SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $53.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT bought 5,940 for $50.58, making the entire transaction worth $300,433. This insider now owns 5,940 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.57 while generating a return on equity of 35.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Fastenal Company (FAST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 157.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

The latest stats from [Fastenal Company, FAST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was inferior to 3.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 89.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.00. The third major resistance level sits at $55.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.19.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.67 billion based on 571,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,981 M and income totals 1,087 M. The company made 1,859 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 295,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.