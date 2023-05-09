First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 08, 2023, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) opened at $4.70, lower -5.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.28 before settling in for the closing price of $4.58. Price fluctuations for FFWM have ranged from $3.96 to $22.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 24.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

In an organization with 713 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 24,403. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,610 shares at a rate of $4.35, taking the stock ownership to the 18,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $4.65, making the entire transaction worth $9,299. This insider now owns 16,111 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.44 while generating a return on equity of 10.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.76. However, in the short run, First Foundation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.65. Second resistance stands at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

There are currently 56,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 452,110 K according to its annual income of 110,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 148,700 K and its income totaled 8,500 K.