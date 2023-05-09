FNF (Fidelity National Financial Inc.) climbed 0.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 08, 2023, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) opened at $34.07, higher 0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.61 and dropped to $33.9603 before settling in for the closing price of $34.14. Price fluctuations for FNF have ranged from $31.84 to $45.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.20% at the time writing. With a float of $255.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21759 employees.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fidelity National Financial Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 207,053. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,531 shares at a rate of $37.44, taking the stock ownership to the 271,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 13,389 for $40.83, making the entire transaction worth $546,619. This insider now owns 200,642 shares in total.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.17) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +9.80 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.03% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Looking closely at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s (FNF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.52. However, in the short run, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.61. Second resistance stands at $34.93. The third major resistance level sits at $35.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.31.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) Key Stats

There are currently 272,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,556 M according to its annual income of 1,136 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,553 M and its income totaled 68,000 K.