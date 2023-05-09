GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -80.19%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $5.92, up 5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.00 and dropped to $5.8211 before settling in for the closing price of $5.80. Over the past 52 weeks, GDC has traded in a range of $1.80-$44.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -66.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.10%. With a float of $0.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.84 million.

In an organization with 20 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.22, operating margin of -276.21, and the pretax margin is -276.25.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of GD Culture Group Limited is 43.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -277.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,442.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 551.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.04. However, in the short run, GD Culture Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.82. Second resistance stands at $7.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. The third support level lies at $4.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.46 million has total of 1,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 150 K in contrast with the sum of -30,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 153 K and last quarter income was -7,348 K.