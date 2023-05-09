Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) kicked off at the price of $6.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 08, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) trading session started at the price of $5.94, that was 6.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.50 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. A 52-week range for GETY has been $3.42 – $37.88.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 216.70%. With a float of $193.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.41, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Getty Images Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 4,531,615. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 572,706 shares at a rate of $7.91, taking the stock ownership to the 63,950,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 34,173 for $4.01, making the entire transaction worth $137,034. This insider now owns 365,827 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $6.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.28.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are 395,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.48 billion. As of now, sales total 926,240 K while income totals -77,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 695,770 K while its last quarter net income were -8,250 K.