GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) kicked off at the price of $59.80: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 08, 2023, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) trading session started at the price of $59.53, that was 0.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.80 and dropped to $58.48 before settling in for the closing price of $59.41. A 52-week range for GFS has been $36.81 – $72.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 630.00%. With a float of $538.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $547.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.70, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +18.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 630.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Looking closely at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.03. However, in the short run, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.24. Second resistance stands at $60.68. The third major resistance level sits at $61.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are 547,755K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.10 billion. As of now, sales total 8,108 M while income totals 1,448 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,101 M while its last quarter net income were 668,000 K.