Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 51.97% last month.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $48.43, up 4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.07 and dropped to $47.91 before settling in for the closing price of $48.08. Over the past 52 weeks, GRBK has traded in a range of $16.80-$48.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 30.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.70%. With a float of $43.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.95 million.

In an organization with 550 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.62, operating margin of +20.43, and the pretax margin is +22.55.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Green Brick Partners Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +16.61 while generating a return on equity of 30.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Green Brick Partners Inc.’s (GRBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s (GRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 99.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.84. However, in the short run, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.78. Second resistance stands at $51.51. The third major resistance level sits at $52.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.19. The third support level lies at $46.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.17 billion has total of 45,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,758 M in contrast with the sum of 291,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 431,090 K and last quarter income was 55,550 K.