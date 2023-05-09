Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) soared 21.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 08, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) trading session started at the price of $0.539, that was 21.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7692 and dropped to $0.539 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. A 52-week range for HPCO has been $0.49 – $41.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.40%. With a float of $7.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hempacco Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 347.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7731. Second resistance stands at $0.8863. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4259. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3127.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are 28,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.16 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 K while income totals -1,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 592 K while its last quarter net income were -1,049 K.