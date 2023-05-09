IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.74 million

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.45, soaring 3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.88 and dropped to $19.33 before settling in for the closing price of $19.19. Within the past 52 weeks, IMAX’s price has moved between $12.13 and $21.82.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -4.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.50%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 779 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.07, operating margin of +1.47, and the pretax margin is -3.25.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 2,094,720. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $20.95, taking the stock ownership to the 388,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Deputy GC & Corp. Secretary sold 10,000 for $21.12, making the entire transaction worth $211,216. This insider now owns 17,558 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.58 while generating a return on equity of -7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.04 in the near term. At $20.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.94.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 54,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 300,810 K and income totals -22,800 K. The company made 86,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.