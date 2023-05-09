Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume hitting the figure of 5.06 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $1.10, down -7.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has traded in a range of $0.38-$2.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 75.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -980.70%. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

The latest stats from [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.89 million was inferior to 4.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 71.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9931, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0075. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. The third support level lies at $0.9867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 292.31 million has total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 142,430 K in contrast with the sum of -239,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,040 K and last quarter income was -16,840 K.

