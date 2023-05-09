Investors finally get a glimpse of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) volume hitting the figure of 0.85 million.

May 05, 2023, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) trading session started at the price of $4.75, that was 4.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.86 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. A 52-week range for BRMK has been $3.52 – $8.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -240.90%. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 78.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.90 in the near term. At $4.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. The third support level lies at $4.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are 131,750K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 611.29 million. As of now, sales total 108,880 K while income totals -116,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 23,360 K while its last quarter net income were -153,020 K.