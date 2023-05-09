Investors finally get a glimpse of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) volume hitting the figure of 23.63 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $0.1435, up 33.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.154 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has traded in a range of $0.05-$1.36.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.00%. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 22.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

The latest stats from [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.73 million was superior to 8.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 307.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3014. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1585. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1707. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1875. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1295, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1127. The third support level lies at $0.1005 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.31 million has total of 43,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -14,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,152 K.