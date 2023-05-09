Investors finally get a glimpse of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) volume hitting the figure of 1.16 million.

May 08, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) trading session started at the price of $19.23, that was -4.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.37 and dropped to $17.735 before settling in for the closing price of $18.63. A 52-week range for OMI has been $11.79 – $38.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -90.00%. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.05, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +0.11.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens & Minor Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 81,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $15,680. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.86 in the near term. At $19.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. The third support level lies at $15.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are 76,192K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 985.37 million. As of now, sales total 9,955 M while income totals 22,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,551 M while its last quarter net income were -57,990 K.