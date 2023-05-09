Investors finally get a glimpse of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) volume hitting the figure of 3.08 million.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.68, soaring 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.895 and dropped to $22.495 before settling in for the closing price of $22.63. Within the past 52 weeks, WEN’s price has moved between $15.77 and $23.78.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.00%. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4833 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.91, operating margin of +15.75, and the pretax margin is +11.62.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Wendy’s Company is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,375,543. In this transaction Chf Corp Affrs & Sustnblty Ofc of this company sold 64,701 shares at a rate of $21.26, taking the stock ownership to the 74,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,627,569 for $22.05, making the entire transaction worth $79,987,896. This insider now owns 21,705,770 shares in total.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46 while generating a return on equity of 39.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.68% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.01 in the near term. At $23.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.35. The third support level lies at $22.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.72 billion based on 212,054K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,096 M and income totals 177,370 K. The company made 536,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.