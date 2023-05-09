Investors must take note of Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) performance last week, which was -9.45%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $2.53, down -4.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has traded in a range of $1.87-$4.54.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.70%. With a float of $31.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.36 million.

In an organization with 541 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.55. Second resistance stands at $2.61. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. The third support level lies at $2.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 477.96 million has total of 171,502K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 634,880 K in contrast with the sum of 70,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,710 K and last quarter income was -98,640 K.