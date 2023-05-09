Investors must take note of DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) performance last week, which was 6.99%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.50, plunging -1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.925 and dropped to $23.91 before settling in for the closing price of $24.58. Within the past 52 weeks, DKNG’s price has moved between $9.77 and $25.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 63.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $436.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $449.22 million.

In an organization with 4200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of -67.48, and the pretax margin is -64.40.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 75,000. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s insider sold 200,000 for $21.72, making the entire transaction worth $4,344,000. This insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.89) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.50 while generating a return on equity of -91.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.22 million. That was better than the volume of 13.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 92.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. However, in the short run, DraftKings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.77. Second resistance stands at $25.35. The third major resistance level sits at $25.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.32. The third support level lies at $22.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.68 billion based on 844,644K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,240 M and income totals -1,378 M. The company made 855,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -242,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.