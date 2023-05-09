Investors must take note of Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) performance last week, which was -0.68%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.45, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. Within the past 52 weeks, JOBY’s price has moved between $3.15 and $7.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.90%. With a float of $367.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $609.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1422 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 41.74%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 77,460. In this transaction Head of Product of this company sold 18,801 shares at a rate of $4.12, taking the stock ownership to the 303,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s insider sold 5,642 for $4.12, making the entire transaction worth $23,245. This insider now owns 194,624 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 35.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 4.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 65.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.60. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.02.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.61 billion based on 628,586K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -258,040 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -113,393 K in sales during its previous quarter.