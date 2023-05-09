Investors must take note of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) performance last week, which was 6.02%.

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $0.5214, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5299 and dropped to $0.4808 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. TNXP’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $4.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.10%. With a float of $62.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 117 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 2.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5750, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7580. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5323. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5556. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5814. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4832, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4574. The third support level lies at $0.4341 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.92 million, the company has a total of 62,664K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -110,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -31,680 K.