Investors must take note of VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) performance last week, which was 69.02%.

On May 08, 2023, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) opened at $0.4741, higher 49.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.444 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for VVPR have ranged from $0.23 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.70% at the time writing. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 242 employees.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6079. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8520 in the near term. At $1.0940, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2980. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2020.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

There are currently 23,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,450 K according to its annual income of -21,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,617 K and its income totaled -1,446 K.