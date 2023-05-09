Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) performance last week, which was 69.02%.

Company News

On May 08, 2023, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) opened at $0.4741, higher 49.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.444 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for VVPR have ranged from $0.23 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.70% at the time writing. With a float of $11.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 242 employees.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VivoPower International PLC is 51.95%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93 and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) raw stochastic average was set at 40.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4322, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6079. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8520 in the near term. At $1.0940, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2980. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2020.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Key Stats

There are currently 23,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,450 K according to its annual income of -21,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,617 K and its income totaled -1,446 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Valley National Bancorp (VLY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.14 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.65, plunging -5.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) posted a -13.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
May 08, 2023, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) trading session started at the price of $69.23, that was 3.58% jump from the session before....
Read more

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 59,610 K

Shaun Noe -
On May 08, 2023, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) opened at $7.60, higher 6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.