Investors must take note of WW International Inc.’s (WW) performance last week, which was -3.08%.

On May 08, 2023, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) opened at $9.51, lower -8.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.02 and dropped to $8.41 before settling in for the closing price of $9.29. Price fluctuations for WW have ranged from $3.28 to $10.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -4.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -478.10% at the time writing. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.62, operating margin of +12.24, and the pretax margin is -35.14.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Interim Principal Fin. Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $249,999. This insider now owns 63,935 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by -$1.18. This company achieved a net margin of -24.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WW International Inc. (WW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) saw its 5-day average volume 6.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $10.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.37. The third support level lies at $6.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

There are currently 70,594K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 545.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,041 M according to its annual income of -251,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,920 K and its income totaled -32,500 K.