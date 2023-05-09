IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) 20 Days SMA touches -2.60%: The odds favor the bear

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $189.03, up 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $190.085 and dropped to $185.3701 before settling in for the closing price of $188.52. Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has traded in a range of $165.75-$249.11.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.50%. With a float of $184.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 86000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.10, operating margin of +12.74, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,003,068. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,446 shares at a rate of $225.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s insider sold 1,000 for $230.00, making the entire transaction worth $230,000. This insider now owns 17,053 shares in total.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.57 while generating a return on equity of 18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.55% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.74.

During the past 100 days, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $209.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $191.48 in the near term. At $193.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $196.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $182.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.45 billion has total of 185,549K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,410 M in contrast with the sum of 1,091 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,652 M and last quarter income was 289,000 K.