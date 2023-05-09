Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) with a beta value of 1.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 08, 2023, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) trading session started at the price of $0.65, that was 14.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7672 and dropped to $0.6249 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for JAGX has been $0.46 – $33.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.00%. With a float of $1.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.94, operating margin of -287.85, and the pretax margin is -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jaguar Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.61

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Looking closely at Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6596. However, in the short run, Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7898. Second resistance stands at $0.8497. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9321. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6475, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5651. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5052.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are 13,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.44 million. As of now, sales total 11,960 K while income totals -47,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,260 K while its last quarter net income were -7,580 K.