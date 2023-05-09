KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) with a beta value of 1.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $51.51, down -4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.10 and dropped to $48.94 before settling in for the closing price of $51.51. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has traded in a range of $41.77-$60.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -116.90%. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.30 million.

The firm has a total of 4150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.76, operating margin of -49.44, and the pretax margin is -20.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 295,108,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,600,000 shares at a rate of $38.83, taking the stock ownership to the 37 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 40,000 for $55.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,217,648. This insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -15.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.65% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KKR & Co. Inc., KKR], we can find that recorded value of 3.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.89 billion has total of 861,108K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,721 M in contrast with the sum of -841,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,529 M and last quarter income was 100,470 K.