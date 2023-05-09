Last month’s performance of -0.46% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is certainly impressive

On May 08, 2023, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) opened at $26.77, lower -2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.85 and dropped to $26.04 before settling in for the closing price of $26.64. Price fluctuations for HUN have ranged from $23.53 to $37.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.90% at the time writing. With a float of $179.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.27, operating margin of +8.85, and the pretax margin is +8.69.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 298,995. In this transaction Exec VP, GC and Sec of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 341,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $452,644. This insider now owns 18,533 shares in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.58 while generating a return on equity of 11.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

The latest stats from [Huntsman Corporation, HUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.93 million was inferior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.13. The third major resistance level sits at $27.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.51. The third support level lies at $24.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

There are currently 183,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,023 M according to its annual income of 460,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,261 M and its income totaled -91,000 K.