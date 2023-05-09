Last month’s performance of 14.66% for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $6.08, up 6.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.56 and dropped to $5.9905 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. LAZR’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.10%. With a float of $253.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 67,281. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,109 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 55,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,953 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $52,910. This insider now owns 39,569 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) saw its 5-day average volume 6.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.70 in the near term. At $6.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. The third support level lies at $5.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.33 billion, the company has a total of 369,265K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,700 K while annual income is -445,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,130 K while its latest quarter income was -144,820 K.