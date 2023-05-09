Last month’s performance of -8.63% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is certainly impressive

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $14.92, down -2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.04 and dropped to $14.5109 before settling in for the closing price of $14.98. Over the past 52 weeks, KW has traded in a range of $13.97-$21.97.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -7.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.10%. With a float of $117.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.52, operating margin of +10.30, and the pretax margin is +25.57.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 380,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 23,666 shares at a rate of $16.09, taking the stock ownership to the 23,934 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 35,000 for $18.15, making the entire transaction worth $635,250. This insider now owns 458,800 shares in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +17.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.78% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s (KW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s (KW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.94 in the near term. At $15.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.19. The third support level lies at $13.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.02 billion has total of 139,391K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 540,000 K in contrast with the sum of 93,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 139,600 K and last quarter income was 30,500 K.