Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.97 million

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.50, soaring 11.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.60 and dropped to $14.495 before settling in for the closing price of $14.64. Within the past 52 weeks, LMND’s price has moved between $10.28 and $32.97.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 154.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.40%. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1367 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], we can find that recorded value of 3.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 61.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.89. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.86.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 69,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 256,700 K and income totals -297,800 K. The company made 88,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -63,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.