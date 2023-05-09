Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock priced at $11.24, down -3.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $10.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.27. DVAX’s price has ranged from $7.26 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 366.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 258.10%. With a float of $127.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.92 million.

The firm has a total of 351 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 190,914. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 17,515 shares at a rate of $10.90, taking the stock ownership to the 3,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 22,371 for $10.38, making the entire transaction worth $232,146. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 57.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.59. The third major resistance level sits at $11.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.89.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.36 billion, the company has a total of 128,489K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 722,680 K while annual income is 293,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,490 K while its latest quarter income was 67,730 K.