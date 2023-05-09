Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 08, 2023, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) stock priced at $7.85, up 0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.22 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. ULCC’s price has ranged from $7.61 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.80%. With a float of $215.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.53, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 330,644. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Customers of this company sold 34,842 shares at a rate of $9.49, taking the stock ownership to the 27,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 42,280 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $398,015. This insider now owns 62,620 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Looking closely at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.27. Second resistance stands at $8.45. The third major resistance level sits at $8.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.47.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.67 billion, the company has a total of 218,517K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,326 M while annual income is -37,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 906,000 K while its latest quarter income was 40,000 K.