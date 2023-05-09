Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to new highs

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.725, soaring 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.94 and dropped to $24.55 before settling in for the closing price of $24.79. Within the past 52 weeks, RDN’s price has moved between $17.83 and $24.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.90%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 277,998. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $23.17, taking the stock ownership to the 171,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 25,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $543,705. This insider now owns 183,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.03. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.01. Second resistance stands at $25.17. The third major resistance level sits at $25.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.23.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.77 billion based on 156,835K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,191 M and income totals 742,930 K. The company made 314,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.