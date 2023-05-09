Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) to new highs

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9899, plunging -27.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.7506 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, TUP’s price has moved between $1.01 and $12.86.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.06, operating margin of +7.16, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP], we can find that recorded value of 3.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1452, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4040. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9498. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1096. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2092. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5908. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4310.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.56 million based on 44,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,306 M and income totals -14,200 K. The company made 313,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.