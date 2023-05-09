Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.59% last month.

On May 08, 2023, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) opened at $20.25, higher 3.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.74 and dropped to $19.895 before settling in for the closing price of $19.90. Price fluctuations for LAC have ranged from $17.58 to $33.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -115.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.63%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.29. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

The latest stats from [Lithium Americas Corp., LAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was inferior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.26. The third major resistance level sits at $21.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.57. The third support level lies at $19.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

There are currently 159,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 10,118 K.