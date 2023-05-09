Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.32 million

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) kicked off on May 08, 2023, at the price of $77.16, up 0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.235 and dropped to $76.69 before settling in for the closing price of $77.16. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has traded in a range of $64.25-$99.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,006,867. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,740 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $74.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,804,024. This insider now owns 3,799,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Looking closely at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV), its last 5-days average volume was 2.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 71.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.36. However, in the short run, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.47. Second resistance stands at $79.13. The third major resistance level sits at $80.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.55 billion has total of 229,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,681 M in contrast with the sum of 149,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,291 M and last quarter income was -323,040 K.