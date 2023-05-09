Search
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) on May 08, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3304, soaring 10.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.327 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, RIDE’s price has moved between $0.25 and $3.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.30%. With a float of $179.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15488.14, operating margin of -136305.67, and the pretax margin is -145569.07.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,683,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,080,820. This insider now owns 26,683,745 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -145569.07 while generating a return on equity of -61.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 481.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Looking closely at Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days average volume was 8.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 9.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6611, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4250. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4051. Second resistance stands at $0.4391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4781. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3321, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2931. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2591.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.23 million based on 238,985K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 190 K and income totals -282,400 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -102,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

